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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
DayPivotPoint - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Indicator DayPivotPoint System with Signal and Alert for MetaTrader 4 with options to display signal on the chart.
This Indicator can use only on TF_M1 to H4, and will visually appealing only on TF-M5 to TF-H1. Recommendation for Day Trading use on TF-M15.
Hopefully useful for fellow traders.
Update_01: 2019/03/27 ~ Remove any of bugs and error (because the data time not load), and the not used code.
Reverse Day Fractal
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