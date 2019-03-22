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Indicators

DayPivotPoint - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs

Roberto Jacobs

4.9 (28)
MQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
3 products 7 articles 63 codes 1 topic 1217 comments
Views:
30589
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
DayPivotPoint.mq4 (35.98 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Indicator DayPivotPoint System with Signal and Alert for MetaTrader 4 with options to display signal on the chart.

This Indicator can use only on TF_M1 to H4, and will visually appealing only on TF-M5 to TF-H1. Recommendation for Day Trading use on TF-M15.

Hopefully useful for fellow traders.

Update_01: 2019/03/27 ~ Remove any of bugs and error (because the data time  not load), and the not used code.


DPP_gbpjpy-m15-fxopen-investments-inc.png




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