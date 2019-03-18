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Experts

Explosion - expert for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted]
Views:
12113
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Explosion.mq4 (37.88 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance 
input double _Lots = 0.01;// Lot
input int _SL = 20;//SL
input int _TP = 10;//TP
input int _MagicNumber = 4425;//Magic
input int _TrailingStop = 0;//Trailing Stop
input int _TrailingStep = 1;//Trailing Step
input string _Comment = "FX BOT";//Comments
input int _Slippage = 3;//Slippage
input bool _OnlyOneOpenedPos = true;//Only one pos per bar
input bool _AutoDigits = true;// Autodigits
//>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

// ---
bool op_buy_sig()
{
        if(((e_High() - e_Low()) > ((e_High1() - e_Low1()) * 2)) && (e_Close() > e_Open()))
                return true;
        // ---
        return false;
}
// ---
bool op_sell_sig()
{
        if(((e_High() - e_Low()) > ((e_High1() - e_Low1()) * 2)) && (e_Close() < e_Open()))
                return true;
        // ---
        return false;
}

Testing

The optimal timeframe is 4H. The idea of the adviser is extremely simple. The explosive effect of the current price is used (the reasons can be any). It is at this moment that the position is opened, in the direction of the impulse.

This strategy allows you to effectively use the trailing stop to accompany the position. Stop Loss, place no more than 20 points.

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