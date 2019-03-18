input double _Lots = 0.01 ; input int _SL = 20 ; input int _TP = 10 ; input int _MagicNumber = 4425 ; input int _TrailingStop = 0 ; input int _TrailingStep = 1 ; input string _Comment = "FX BOT" ; input int _Slippage = 3 ; input bool _OnlyOneOpenedPos = true ; input bool _AutoDigits = true ; bool op_buy_sig() { if (((e_High() - e_Low()) > ((e_High1() - e_Low1()) * 2 )) && (e_Close() > e_Open())) return true ; return false ; } bool op_sell_sig() { if (((e_High() - e_Low()) > ((e_High1() - e_Low1()) * 2 )) && (e_Close() < e_Open())) return true ; return false ; }

The optimal timeframe is 4H. The idea of the adviser is extremely simple. The explosive effect of the current price is used (the reasons can be any). It is at this moment that the position is opened, in the direction of the impulse.

This strategy allows you to effectively use the trailing stop to accompany the position. Stop Loss, place no more than 20 points.