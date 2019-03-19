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Indicators

iTrend_new - indicator for MetaTrader 4

MetaQuotes Software Corp.
Published by:
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs

Roberto Jacobs

4.9 (28)
MQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
3 products 7 articles 63 codes 1 topic 1217 comments
Views:
30460
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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iTrend_new is base on iTrend Indicator by MetaQuotes Software Corp. Update and modify by Roberto Jacobs 3rjfx @ 2019/03/18, for MT4 with Signal and Alert and options to display signal on the chart.

Hopefully useful for fellow traders.

iTrend_New_usdjpy-m1-fxopen-investments-inc.png


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