Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
iTrend_new - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
-
Roberto JacobsMQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
- Views:
- 30460
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
iTrend_new is base on iTrend Indicator by MetaQuotes Software Corp. Update and modify by Roberto Jacobs 3rjfx @ 2019/03/18, for MT4 with Signal and Alert and options to display signal on the chart.
Hopefully useful for fellow traders.
Explosion
Advisor scalper. Trading algorithm: Candle[0]> Candle[1] * 2. Taimframe - 4H.FiboArc
"FiboArc" EA draws Fibonacci Arcs on chart and trades with price breakthrough,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
ForexCandlestickPatterns
ForexCandlestickPatterns with alert are forex indicators based on Japanese Candlestick Strategies.Reverse Day Fractal
Expert scalper for daily timeframe.