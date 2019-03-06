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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Daily Chart Trader - expert for MetaTrader 4
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MultiTrader
Trading and analysis dashboard which usually provides great trading opportunities during daytime.Standard Deviation Channel Lines
"Standard Deviation Channel Lines" EA draws Standard Deviation Channel Lines on chart and trades with its trend,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.