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Daily Chart Trader - expert for MetaTrader 4

Gbenga Ayodele
Gbenga Ayodele

Gbenga Ayodele

1 code 12 topics 30 comments
Views:
17803
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
AEROSPINE.mq4 (44.45 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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If your broker is dubious or not providing the best service to you, this expert will be a prove to you.

It is strictly for daily chart and it works  best on EURUSD and USDJPY.

most importantly,

your Broker must be the one providing low spread if this expert would be working with it.


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