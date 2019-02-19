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Indicators

RSI swings - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
19466
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Rsi swings.mq5 (8.33 KB) view
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Theory :

RSI swings indicator is based on Rsi(oma) indicator and the zone where the values is floating in. You can use the usual set of averages types of Rsi(oma) calculation

  • simple moving average
  • exponential moving average
  • smoothed moving average
  • linear weighted moving average

Usage :

You can use color changes as signals


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Squeeze Squeeze

Squeeze indicator

Squeeze - on chart Squeeze - on chart

Squeeze - on chart candles or bars