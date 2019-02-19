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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSI swings - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
RSI swings indicator is based on Rsi(oma) indicator and the zone where the values is floating in. You can use the usual set of averages types of Rsi(oma) calculation
- simple moving average
- exponential moving average
- smoothed moving average
- linear weighted moving average
Usage :
You can use color changes as signals
Aroon oscillator - multi time frame version
Aroon oscillator - multi time frame versionAroon - multi time frame version
Aroon - multi time frame version
Squeeze
Squeeze indicatorSqueeze - on chart
Squeeze - on chart candles or bars