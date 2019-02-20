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Interesting script?
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So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Squeeze - on chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Squeeze indicator (originally published here : Squeeze) made to display colored candles or bars (depending on the type of display you are using for your chart) on the main chart
Squeeze
Squeeze indicatorRSI swings
RSI swings
Bollinger bands - squeeze
Bollinger bands - squeezeRSI Summed
RSI Summed