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Indicators

Squeeze - on chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
16397
Rating:
(21)
Published:
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Squeeze indicator (originally published here : Squeeze) made to display colored candles or bars (depending on the type of display you are using for your chart) on the main chart



Squeeze Squeeze

Squeeze indicator

RSI swings RSI swings

RSI swings

Bollinger bands - squeeze Bollinger bands - squeeze

Bollinger bands - squeeze

RSI Summed RSI Summed

RSI Summed