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Indicators

Aroon - multi time frame version - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
13160
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Aroon (mtf).mq5 (20.77 KB) view
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Theory :

The Aroon indicator was developed by Tushar Chande in 1995.

This version is correcting what is frequently found for metatrader versions of Aroon indicator (level 0 never reached) and is adding multi time frame option to it. Multi time frames are having, apart from all the standard multi time frames that can be used in metatrader 5, 3 additional "time frames" :

  • first higher time frame (first time frame higher than the current chart time frame)
  • second higher time frame (second time frame higher than the current chart time frame)
  • third higher time frame (third time frame higher than the current chart time frame)

Usage :

You can use color changes as signals


ConsecutiveRSI ConsecutiveRSI

Set the number of consecutive candles along with RSI level for a valid signal.

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RSI swings RSI swings

RSI swings