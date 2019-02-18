Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Aroon - multi time frame version - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 13160
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Theory :
The Aroon indicator was developed by Tushar Chande in 1995.
This version is correcting what is frequently found for metatrader versions of Aroon indicator (level 0 never reached) and is adding multi time frame option to it. Multi time frames are having, apart from all the standard multi time frames that can be used in metatrader 5, 3 additional "time frames" :
- first higher time frame (first time frame higher than the current chart time frame)
- second higher time frame (second time frame higher than the current chart time frame)
- third higher time frame (third time frame higher than the current chart time frame)
ConsecutiveRSI
Set the number of consecutive candles along with RSI level for a valid signal.Kalman filter - with candles or bars
Kalman filter - with candles or bars, multi time frame version
Aroon oscillator - multi time frame version
Aroon oscillator - multi time frame versionRSI swings
RSI swings