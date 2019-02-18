Theory :

The Aroon indicator was developed by Tushar Chande in 1995. Arron oscillator is belonging to the same family and is (even if it does not look so at the first glance) a direct offspring of Aroon indicator.



This version is correcting what is frequently found for metatrader versions of Aroon oscillator indicator (level -100 never reached) and is adding multi time frame option to it. Multi time frames are having, apart from all the standard multi time frames that can be used in metatrader 5, 3 additional "time frames" :