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Indicators

ConsecutiveRSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

John Davis
John Davis

John Davis

2.4 (12)
Introducing John, an independent-minded coder and algorithmic trader who has forged a solo career crafting financial strategies using MetaQuotes languages, MQL4 and MQL5. Driven by a blend of analytical thinking and a love for technology, John has become a self-made expert, navigating the dynamic
9 products 8 codes 2 topics 48 comments
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Just a combining of a variable consecutive candle detector along with associated RSI levels. 

Interesting settings:

  • Number of consecutive candles needed before a valid signal
  • Overbought level of RSI
  • Oversold level of RSI

Consecutive Candles with RSI 1

Consecutive Candles with RSI 2

Consecutive Candles with RSI 3

In the marketplace at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35976


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