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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ConsecutiveRSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Just a combining of a variable consecutive candle detector along with associated RSI levels.
Interesting settings:
- Number of consecutive candles needed before a valid signal
- Overbought level of RSI
- Oversold level of RSI
In the marketplace at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35976
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