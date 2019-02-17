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Indicators

Kalman velocity - multi time frame version - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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12730
Rating:
(18)
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Theory :

As it was explained here : Kalman Filter Velocity, as a part of calculation the "Kalman filter" indicator is calculating something that we can call velocity (or a sort of a smooth momentum). This is the multi time frame version of it.  Multi time frames are having, apart from all the standard multi time frames that can be used in metatrader 5, 3 additional "time frames" :

  • first higher time frame (first time frame higher than the current chart time frame)
  • second higher time frame (second time frame higher than the current chart time frame)
  • third higher time frame (third time frame higher than the current chart time frame)

Usage :

You can use the color changes as signals



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Short description.

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