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Indicators

Kalman filter - generalized version - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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14174
Rating:
(23)
Published:
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Theory :

This one was published long time ago using Kalman filter name (among other publications, you can check this one too : Kalman filter - a version for mt4). Kept the name and made it use what metatrader 5 can do now : being applied to another indicator data

PS: the color of the indicator is nor based on the slope of the indicator, but on the internal "velocity" that is calculated in the process of calculating this indicator

Usage :

Apply it to price or any other indicator you wish to use and see what the  filter shows you. You can use color changes as signals



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