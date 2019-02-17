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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Kalman filter - generalized version - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
This one was published long time ago using Kalman filter name (among other publications, you can check this one too : Kalman filter - a version for mt4). Kept the name and made it use what metatrader 5 can do now : being applied to another indicator data
PS: the color of the indicator is nor based on the slope of the indicator, but on the internal "velocity" that is calculated in the process of calculating this indicator
Usage :
Apply it to price or any other indicator you wish to use and see what the filter shows you. You can use color changes as signals
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