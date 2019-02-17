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Kalman filter - multi time frame version - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
This one was published long time ago using Kalman filter name (among other publications, you can check this one too : Kalman filter - a version for mt4). Kept the name and made it multi time frame.
Multi time frames are having, apart from all the standard multi time frames that can be used in metatrader 5, 3 additional "time frames" :
- first higher time frame (first time frame higher than the current chart time frame)
- second higher time frame (second time frame higher than the current chart time frame)
- third higher time frame (third time frame higher than the current chart time frame)
PS: the color of the indicator is nor based on the slope of the indicator, but on the internal "velocity" that is calculated in the process of calculating this indicator
Usage :
You can use color changes as signals
Kalman filter - generalized versionTrix pivots
Trix pivots
Kalman velocity - multi time frame versionExport trade history to CSV v2
This is the version 2 of my script to export the trade history from MT5 selected between two dates. The resulting file is CSV that can be opened/imported with any spreadsheet software. More columns were added and fixed minor errors. The code for processing and exporting data was rewritten.