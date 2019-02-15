Theory :

"Rocket RSI" was (along with detailed description) published here : Rocket RSI

This version is adding pivot calculation to such RSI. Pivots are calculated from the RSI itself, and you have 4 possible types that can be displayed :

display pivot only

display pivot and 1st level support and resistance

display pivot and 1st and 2nd level support and resistance

display pivot and 1st and 2nd and 3rd level support and resistance

The time frame selected, is used for pivots only (that time frame is used as "delimiter" for pivots). The RSI is always calculated as current time frame



Usage :

You can use it as it is recommended for rocketRSI



