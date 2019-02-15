CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Rocket RSI pivots - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
15520
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Theory :

"Rocket RSI" was (along with detailed description) published here : Rocket RSI

This version is adding pivot calculation to such RSI. Pivots are calculated from the RSI itself, and you have 4 possible types that can be displayed :

  • display pivot only
  • display pivot and 1st level support and resistance
  • display pivot and 1st and 2nd level support and resistance
  • display pivot and 1st and 2nd and 3rd level support and resistance

The time frame selected, is used for pivots only (that time frame is used as "delimiter" for pivots). The RSI is always calculated as current time frame

Usage :

You can use it as it is recommended for rocketRSI


SSM RSI pivots SSM RSI pivots

Ssm RSI pivots

Simple support resistance Simple support resistance

Simple support resistance

Trix pivots Trix pivots

Trix pivots

Kalman filter - generalized version Kalman filter - generalized version

Kalman filter - generalized version