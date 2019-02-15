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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Rocket RSI pivots - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
"Rocket RSI" was (along with detailed description) published here : Rocket RSI
This version is adding pivot calculation to such RSI. Pivots are calculated from the RSI itself, and you have 4 possible types that can be displayed :
- display pivot only
- display pivot and 1st level support and resistance
- display pivot and 1st and 2nd level support and resistance
- display pivot and 1st and 2nd and 3rd level support and resistance
The time frame selected, is used for pivots only (that time frame is used as "delimiter" for pivots). The RSI is always calculated as current time frame
Usage :
You can use it as it is recommended for rocketRSI
SSM RSI pivots
Ssm RSI pivotsSimple support resistance
Simple support resistance
Trix pivots
Trix pivotsKalman filter - generalized version
Kalman filter - generalized version