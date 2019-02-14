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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
T3 veocity tape - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
Velocity is a smoother version of momentum. This one extends it a bot more :
- it is even smoother since it uses T3 for velocity calculation
- it is displaying the velocity as a "tape"
- it is adding heiken ashi prices to a set of available prices
Engulfing Stochastic
Detect bullish and bearish engulfing candles when entering the overbought or oversold territory. We have all seen a currency pair enter the overbought or oversold territory and stay there for long periods of time. What this indicator does is gives you the emphasis. So if you are looking for reversals then you may want to take notice when oversold territory is entered into with a bullish engulfing candle or if the trend is your thing then check for bearish engulfing candles while entering oversold.CCI - double smoothed Wilder's EMA filtered with floating levels
CCI - double smoothed Wilder's EMA filtered with floating levels
Simple intraday support resistance
Simple intraday support resistanceSimple support resistance
Simple support resistance