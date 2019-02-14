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Indicators

T3 veocity tape - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
13381
Rating:
(15)
Published:
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Theory :

Velocity is a smoother version of momentum. This one extends it a bot more :

  • it is even smoother since it uses T3 for velocity calculation
  • it is displaying the velocity as a "tape"
  • it is adding heiken ashi prices to a set of available prices

Usage :

You can use it as any regular momentum type indicator



Engulfing Stochastic Engulfing Stochastic

Detect bullish and bearish engulfing candles when entering the overbought or oversold territory. We have all seen a currency pair enter the overbought or oversold territory and stay there for long periods of time. What this indicator does is gives you the emphasis. So if you are looking for reversals then you may want to take notice when oversold territory is entered into with a bullish engulfing candle or if the trend is your thing then check for bearish engulfing candles while entering oversold.

CCI - double smoothed Wilder's EMA filtered with floating levels CCI - double smoothed Wilder's EMA filtered with floating levels

CCI - double smoothed Wilder's EMA filtered with floating levels

Simple intraday support resistance Simple intraday support resistance

Simple intraday support resistance

Simple support resistance Simple support resistance

Simple support resistance