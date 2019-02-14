Detect bullish and bearish engulfing candles when entering the overbought or oversold territory. We have all seen a currency pair enter the overbought or oversold territory and stay there for long periods of time. What this indicator does is gives you the emphasis. So if you are looking for reversals then you may want to take notice when oversold territory is entered into with a bullish engulfing candle or if the trend is your thing then check for bearish engulfing candles while entering oversold.

CCI - double smoothed Wilder's EMA filtered with floating levels