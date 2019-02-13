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CCI - double smoothed Wilder's EMA filtered with floating levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
This CCI (Commodities Channel Index) indicator deviates from "regular" CCI in two main points :
- it is using standard deviations for calculations (instead of using mean absolute deviation)
- it is allowing us to use double smoothed Wilder's EMA for price filtering (and that way it filters out some false signals)
Also, in order to help finding out trends, floating levels are added to the indicator. You can use 3 coloring modes :
- color change on outer levels cross
- color change on middle level cross
- color change on slope change
Usage :
You can use color changes as signals
CCI - double smoothed Wilder's EMA filteredExport trade history to CSV
This script will export the trade history from MT5 selected between two dates. The resulting file is CSV that can be opened/imported with any spreadsheet software. Current version 1.0 does not add the takeprofit and stoploss. Any advice to improve this is welcomed.
Detect bullish and bearish engulfing candles when entering the overbought or oversold territory. We have all seen a currency pair enter the overbought or oversold territory and stay there for long periods of time. What this indicator does is gives you the emphasis. So if you are looking for reversals then you may want to take notice when oversold territory is entered into with a bullish engulfing candle or if the trend is your thing then check for bearish engulfing candles while entering oversold.T3 veocity tape
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