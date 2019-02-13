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Indicators

CCI - double smoothed Wilder's EMA filtered - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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8477
Rating:
(13)
Published:
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Theory :

This CCI (Commodities Channel Index) indicator deviates from "regular" CCI in two main points :

  • it is using standard deviations for calculations (instead of using mean absolute deviation)
  • it is allowing us to use double smoothed Wilder's EMA for price filtering (and that way it filters out some false signals)

Usage :

You can use it as any regular CCI



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