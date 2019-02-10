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Indicators

RMA - multi time frame - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
14342
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
RMA (mtf).mq5 (21.99 KB) view
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Theory :

The original of this indicator (with more explanation what and how it does) was published here : RMA. In this version :

  • multi time frame support added. apart from the standard time frames supported by the metatrader 5, you have 3 "special" time frames :
    • next higher time frame (first time frame higher than the current  chart time frame)
    • second higher time frame (second time frame higher than the current  chart time frame)
    • third higher time frame (third time frame higher than the current  chart time frame)

Usage :

It can be used as any regular moving average


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