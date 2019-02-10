Theory :

The original of this indicator (with more explanation what and how it does) was published here : RMA. In this version :



multi time frame support added. apart from the standard time frames supported by the metatrader 5, you have 3 "special" time frames :

next higher time frame (first time frame higher than the current chart time frame)



second higher time frame (second time frame higher than the current chart time frame)



third higher time frame (third time frame higher than the current chart time frame)

Usage :

It can be used as any regular moving average



