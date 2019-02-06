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Indicators

QQE of Rsi(oma) - on chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
11890
Rating:
(11)
Published:
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Theory :

QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimation) is usually calculated using RSI. This version is using Rsi(oma) (RSI Of Moving Average) instead and, as expected, the results are completely different than the original QQE. Also, this version is drawn directly on chart, and even like this the results seem to be OK

Usage :

You can use color change as signals


QQE of Rsi(oma) QQE of Rsi(oma)

QQE of Rsi(oma)

QQE - on chart QQE - on chart

QQE - on chart

Hoop master 2 Hoop master 2

Working with pending Buy stop and Sell stop orders. Martingale.

MultiStalin_x10 MultiStalin_x10

Indicator MultiStalin_x10 displays information on the current trends, using the values of indicator Stalin from ten different timeframes