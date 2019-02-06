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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
QQE of Rsi(oma) - on chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimation) is usually calculated using
RSI. This version is using Rsi(oma) (RSI Of Moving Average) instead
and, as expected, the results are completely different than the original
QQE. Also, this version is drawn directly on chart, and even like this the results seem to be OK
Usage :
You can use color change as signals
QQE of Rsi(oma)
QQE of Rsi(oma)QQE - on chart
QQE - on chart
Hoop master 2
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