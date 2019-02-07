Indicator MultiStalin_x10 displays information on the current trends, using the values of indicator Stalin from ten different timeframes

Each indicator is assigned with one of the ten indicator lines, the color of which corresponds with the trend. Color stars on the lines occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

For the indicator to operate, the Stalin.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.







Fig. 1. Indicator MultiStalin_x10