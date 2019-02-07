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Indicators

MultiStalin_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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6593
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Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
Stalin.mq5 (19.47 KB) view
MultiStalin_x10.mq5 (45.84 KB) view
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Indicator MultiStalin_x10 displays information on the current trends, using the values of indicator Stalin from ten different timeframes

Each indicator is assigned with one of the ten indicator lines, the color of which corresponds with the trend. Color stars on the lines occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

For the indicator to operate, the Stalin.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig. 1. Indicator MultiStalin_x10

Fig. 1. Indicator MultiStalin_x10

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23351

Hoop master 2 Hoop master 2

Working with pending Buy stop and Sell stop orders. Martingale.

QQE of Rsi(oma) - on chart QQE of Rsi(oma) - on chart

QQE of Rsi(oma) - on chart

Stalin_x10 Stalin_x10

Indicator Stalin_x10 displays the trend direction and enter signals of indicator Stalin_NRTR from ten different timeframes on the bar defined in the indicator input parameters.

Spreader Spreader

An Expert Advisor for two currency pairs