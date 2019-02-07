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MultiStalin_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator MultiStalin_x10 displays information on the current trends, using the values of indicator Stalin from ten different timeframes
Each indicator is assigned with one of the ten indicator lines, the color of which corresponds with the trend. Color stars on the lines occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.
For the indicator to operate, the Stalin.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig. 1. Indicator MultiStalin_x10
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23351
Working with pending Buy stop and Sell stop orders. Martingale.QQE of Rsi(oma) - on chart
QQE of Rsi(oma) - on chart
Indicator Stalin_x10 displays the trend direction and enter signals of indicator Stalin_NRTR from ten different timeframes on the bar defined in the indicator input parameters.Spreader
An Expert Advisor for two currency pairs