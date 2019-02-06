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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
QQE of Rsi(oma) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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QQE - on chart
QQE - on chartChande's DMI - volatility ratio adaptive
Chande's DMI - volatility ratio adaptive
QQE of Rsi(oma) - on chart
QQE of Rsi(oma) - on chartHoop master 2
Working with pending Buy stop and Sell stop orders. Martingale.