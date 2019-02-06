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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
QQE - on chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimation) is a useful indicator. But sometimes it would be easier to check its performance if we had it directly against the prices - so that we can see exactly when the signals happen. This version is doing that
Usage :
You can use (one of 4 types of) color change as signal
Chande's DMI - volatility ratio adaptive
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Corrected extended (volatility ratio adaptive) Wilder's double smoothed ema - multi time frame version
QQE of Rsi(oma)
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