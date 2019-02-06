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Indicators

QQE - on chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
10890
Rating:
(8)
Published:
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Theory :

QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimation) is a useful indicator. But sometimes it would be easier to check its performance if we had it directly against the prices - so that we can see exactly when the signals happen. This version is doing that

Usage :

You can use (one of 4 types of) color change as signal


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