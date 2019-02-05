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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Chande's DMI - volatility ratio adaptive - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
There are a couple of versions of Tushar Chande's DMI. Some adaptive too. What is different in this version is that all is adaptive : the DMI, the dsl signal lines, All that could be made adaptive is adaptive in this version. It is using volatility ratio for adapting
Usage :
You can use color changes as signals
Corrected extended (volatility ratio adaptive) Wilder's double smoothed ema - multi time frame version
Corrected extended (volatility ratio adaptive) Wilder's double smoothed ema - multi time frame versionCorrected Wilder's double smoothed ema - multi time frame version
Corrected Wilder's double smoothed ema - multi time frame version
QQE - on chart
QQE - on chartQQE of Rsi(oma)
QQE of Rsi(oma)