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Indicators

Chande's DMI - volatility ratio adaptive - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
9593
Rating:
(11)
Published:
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Theory :

There are a couple of versions of Tushar Chande's DMI. Some adaptive too. What is different in this version is that all is adaptive : the DMI, the dsl signal lines, All that could be made adaptive is adaptive in this version. It is using volatility ratio for adapting

Usage :

You can use color changes as signals


Corrected extended (volatility ratio adaptive) Wilder's double smoothed ema - multi time frame version Corrected extended (volatility ratio adaptive) Wilder's double smoothed ema - multi time frame version

Corrected extended (volatility ratio adaptive) Wilder's double smoothed ema - multi time frame version

Corrected Wilder's double smoothed ema - multi time frame version Corrected Wilder's double smoothed ema - multi time frame version

Corrected Wilder's double smoothed ema - multi time frame version

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