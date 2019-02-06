This indicator calculates and displays the Euro Index and 2 definable moving averages. In order for it to work, the broker must provide prices for all the reference pairs, i.e. EURUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP, EURSEK, EURCHF.

Indicator WaveMTF Bull and Bear System with Signal and Alert for MetaTrader 4 with options to display signal on the chart. with Signal and Alert, email alert, Push Notification and option to display trader info and signal.