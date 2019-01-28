Indicator WaveMTF Bull and Bear System with Signal and Alert for MetaTrader 4 with options to display signal on the chart.

with Signal and Alert, email alert, Push Notification and option to display trader info and signal.

Hopefully useful for fellow traders.

Update_01: 2019/02/23 ~ Remove any of bugs and error, and the not used code.

Update version 2.00 ~ Fix buffers error











