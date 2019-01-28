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WaveMTF - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Indicator WaveMTF Bull and Bear System with Signal and Alert for MetaTrader 4 with options to display signal on the chart.
with Signal and Alert, email alert, Push Notification and option to display trader info and signal.
Hopefully useful for fellow traders.
Update_01: 2019/02/23 ~ Remove any of bugs and error, and the not used code.
Update version 2.00 ~ Fix buffers error
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