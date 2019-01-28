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Indicators

WaveMTF - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs

Roberto Jacobs

4.9 (28)
MQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
3 products 7 articles 63 codes 1 topic 1217 comments
Views:
38522
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
WaveMTF.mq4 (15.48 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Indicator WaveMTF Bull and Bear System with Signal and Alert for MetaTrader 4 with options to display signal on the chart.

with Signal and Alert, email alert, Push Notification and option to display trader info and signal.

Hopefully useful for fellow traders.

Update_01: 2019/02/23 ~ Remove any of bugs and error, and the not used code.

Update version 2.00  ~ Fix buffers error


USDCHFM1.png

USDCHFM12.png


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