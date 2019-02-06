Join our fan page
EURX - Finally, having found the calculation for the Euro Index - here it is - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Andrew Thompson
Andy Thompson
In 2009 I published the indicator for DXY - Dollar Index - it was well received and downloaded many times in English and Russian. Now having found the definition of the Euro Index I submit this for the community's use and comment.
The definition can be found at Forex Ltd
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Euro Index.mq4 | //| Copyright © 2015, Andy Thompson | //| mailto:andydoc1@googlemail.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2015, Andy Thompson" #property link "mailto:andydoc1@googlemail.com" #property strict #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_color1 Red #property indicator_width1 2 #property indicator_color2 Yellow #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_style2 1 #property indicator_color3 Lime #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_style3 2 //---- buffers double ExtMapBuffer1[]; double ExtMapBuffer2[]; double ExtMapBuffer3[]; int i; extern int short_term_SMA_period=20; extern int long_term_SMA_period =40; //int winind; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { //---- indicators SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMapBuffer1); SetIndexLabel(0,"DXY"); SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtMapBuffer2); SetIndexLabel(1,short_term_SMA_period+"SMA"); SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtMapBuffer3); SetIndexLabel(2,long_term_SMA_period+"SMA"); IndicatorShortName("Euro Index: EURX / "+short_term_SMA_period+"SMA / "+long_term_SMA_period+"SMA"); //---- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int deinit() { //---- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(); if(counted_bars < 0) return(-1); if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--; int limit=Bars-counted_bars; if(counted_bars==0) limit-=1+long_term_SMA_period; //---- main loop for(i=0; i<limit; i++) { ExtMapBuffer1[i]= 34.38805726*MathPow(iClose("EURUSD",0,i),0.3155)*MathPow(iClose("EURJPY",0,i),0.1891)*MathPow(iClose("EURGBP",0,i),0.3056)*MathPow(iClose("EURSEK",0,i),0.0785)*MathPow(iClose("EURCHF",0,i),0.1113); } for(i=0; i<limit; i++) { ExtMapBuffer2[i]=0; ExtMapBuffer3[i]=0; for(int z=0; z<long_term_SMA_period; z++) { if(z<short_term_SMA_period) ExtMapBuffer2[i]=ExtMapBuffer2[i]+ExtMapBuffer1[i+z]; ExtMapBuffer3[i]=ExtMapBuffer3[i]+ExtMapBuffer1[i+z]; } ExtMapBuffer2[i] = ExtMapBuffer2[i]/short_term_SMA_period; ExtMapBuffer3[i] = ExtMapBuffer3[i]/long_term_SMA_period; } //---- done return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
- The periods for the moving averages can be changed - defaults are 20 and 40
- The indicator will work on any chart and on any period
