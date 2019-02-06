Real author:

Andy Thompson

Description:

In 2009 I published the indicator for DXY - Dollar Index - it was well received and downloaded many times in English and Russian. Now having found the definition of the Euro Index I submit this for the community's use and comment.

The definition can be found at Forex Ltd













#property copyright "Copyright © 2015, Andy Thompson" #property link "mailto:andydoc1@googlemail.com" #property strict #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_color1 Red #property indicator_width1 2 #property indicator_color2 Yellow #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_style2 1 #property indicator_color3 Lime #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_style3 2 double ExtMapBuffer1[]; double ExtMapBuffer2[]; double ExtMapBuffer3[]; int i; extern int short_term_SMA_period= 20 ; extern int long_term_SMA_period = 40 ; int init() { SetIndexStyle( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,ExtMapBuffer1); SetIndexLabel( 0 , "DXY" ); SetIndexStyle( 1 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,ExtMapBuffer2); SetIndexLabel( 1 ,short_term_SMA_period+ "SMA" ); SetIndexStyle( 2 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,ExtMapBuffer3); SetIndexLabel( 2 ,long_term_SMA_period+ "SMA" ); IndicatorShortName( "Euro Index: EURX / " +short_term_SMA_period+ "SMA / " +long_term_SMA_period+ "SMA" ); return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(); if (counted_bars < 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars> 0 ) counted_bars--; int limit= Bars -counted_bars; if (counted_bars== 0 ) limit-= 1 +long_term_SMA_period; for (i= 0 ; i<limit; i++) { ExtMapBuffer1[i]= 34.38805726 * MathPow (iClose( "EURUSD" , 0 ,i), 0.3155 )* MathPow (iClose( "EURJPY" , 0 ,i), 0.1891 )* MathPow (iClose( "EURGBP" , 0 ,i), 0.3056 )* MathPow (iClose( "EURSEK" , 0 ,i), 0.0785 )* MathPow (iClose( "EURCHF" , 0 ,i), 0.1113 ); } for (i= 0 ; i<limit; i++) { ExtMapBuffer2[i]= 0 ; ExtMapBuffer3[i]= 0 ; for ( int z= 0 ; z<long_term_SMA_period; z++) { if (z<short_term_SMA_period) ExtMapBuffer2[i]=ExtMapBuffer2[i]+ExtMapBuffer1[i+z]; ExtMapBuffer3[i]=ExtMapBuffer3[i]+ExtMapBuffer1[i+z]; } ExtMapBuffer2[i] = ExtMapBuffer2[i]/short_term_SMA_period; ExtMapBuffer3[i] = ExtMapBuffer3[i]/long_term_SMA_period; } return ( 0 ); }





Recommendations: