Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
MACD Candle Indicator for Mt4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 45982
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Displays Colored Candle Bars for MACD indicator above or below the zero (0) level.
Configurable parameters:
- MACD Levels
- Email Alert
- Audible Alert
- Push Notification
#property copyright "MACD Above Below Zero Color Bars" #property copyright "ckart1.simplesite.com" #property copyright "Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <stdlib.mqh> #include <stderror.mqh> //--- indicator settings #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 8 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 3 #property indicator_color1 0xFF2600 #property indicator_label1 "MACD Above Zero" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 3 #property indicator_color2 0xFF0303 #property indicator_label2 "MACD Above Zero" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_color3 0xFF0033 #property indicator_label3 "MACD Above Zero" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width4 1 #property indicator_color4 0xFF0059 #property indicator_label4 "MACD Above Zero" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width5 3 #property indicator_color5 0x0000FF #property indicator_label5 "MACD Below Zero" #property indicator_type6 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style6 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width6 3 #property indicator_color6 0x0000FF #property indicator_label6 "MACD Below Zero" #property indicator_type7 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style7 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width7 1 #property indicator_color7 0x0000FF #property indicator_label7 "MACD Below Zero" #property indicator_type8 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style8 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width8 1 #property indicator_color8 0x0000FF #property indicator_label8 "MACD Below Zero" //--- indicator buffers double Buffer1[]; double Buffer2[]; double Buffer3[]; double Buffer4[]; double Buffer5[]; double Buffer6[]; double Buffer7[]; double Buffer8[]; extern int Fast_EMA = 12; extern int Slow_EMA2 = 26; extern int MACD_SMA3 = 9; datetime time_alert; //used when sending alert extern bool Send_Email = false; extern bool Audible_Alerts = true; extern bool Push_Notifications = false; double myPoint; //initialized in OnInit void myAlert(string type, string message) { if(type == "print") Print(message); else if(type == "error") { Print(type+" | MACD Above Below Zero @ "+Symbol()+","+Period()+" | "+message); } else if(type == "order") { } else if(type == "modify") { } else if(type == "indicator") { Print(type+" | MACD Above Below Zero @ "+Symbol()+","+Period()+" | "+message); if(Audible_Alerts) Alert(type+" | MACD Above Below Zero @ "+Symbol()+","+Period()+" | "+message); if(Send_Email) SendMail("MACD Above Below Bars", type+" | Gann Arrow @ "+Symbol()+","+Period()+" | "+message); if(Push_Notifications) SendNotification(type+" | MACD Above Below Zero @ "+Symbol()+","+Period()+" | "+message); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { IndicatorBuffers(8); SetIndexBuffer(0, Buffer1); SetIndexEmptyValue(0, 0); SetIndexBuffer(1, Buffer2); SetIndexEmptyValue(1, 0); SetIndexBuffer(2, Buffer3); SetIndexEmptyValue(2, 0); SetIndexBuffer(3, Buffer4); SetIndexEmptyValue(3, 0); SetIndexBuffer(4, Buffer5); SetIndexEmptyValue(4, 0); SetIndexBuffer(5, Buffer6); SetIndexEmptyValue(5, 0); SetIndexBuffer(6, Buffer7); SetIndexEmptyValue(6, 0); SetIndexBuffer(7, Buffer8); SetIndexEmptyValue(7, 0); //initialize myPoint myPoint = Point(); if(Digits() == 5 || Digits() == 3) { myPoint *= 10; } return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime& time[], const double& open[], const double& high[], const double& low[], const double& close[], const long& tick_volume[], const long& volume[], const int& spread[]) { int limit = rates_total - prev_calculated; //--- counting from 0 to rates_total ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer1, true); ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer2, true); ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer3, true); ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer4, true); ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer5, true); ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer6, true); ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer7, true); ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer8, true); //--- initial zero if(prev_calculated < 1) { ArrayInitialize(Buffer1, 0); ArrayInitialize(Buffer2, 0); ArrayInitialize(Buffer3, 0); ArrayInitialize(Buffer4, 0); ArrayInitialize(Buffer5, 0); ArrayInitialize(Buffer6, 0); ArrayInitialize(Buffer7, 0); ArrayInitialize(Buffer8, 0); } else limit++; //--- main loop for(int i = limit-1; i >= 0; i--) { if (i >= MathMin(1000-1, rates_total-1-50)) continue; //omit some old rates to prevent "Array out of range" or slow calculation //Indicator Buffer 1 if(iMACD(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, Fast_EMA, Slow_EMA2, MACD_SMA3, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_MAIN, i) > 0 //MACD > fixed value ) { Buffer1[i] = Open[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick Open if(i == 0 && Time[0] != time_alert) { myAlert("indicator", "MACD Above Above Zero"); time_alert = Time[0]; } //Instant alert, only once per bar } else { Buffer1[i] = 0; } //Indicator Buffer 2 if(iMACD(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, Fast_EMA, Slow_EMA2, MACD_SMA3, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_MAIN, i) > 0 //MACD > fixed value ) { Buffer2[i] = Close[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick Close if(i == 0 && Time[0] != time_alert) { myAlert("indicator", "MACD Above Above Zero"); time_alert = Time[0]; } //Instant alert, only once per bar } else { Buffer2[i] = 0; } //Indicator Buffer 3 if(iMACD(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, Fast_EMA, Slow_EMA2, MACD_SMA3, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_MAIN, i) > 0 //MACD > fixed value ) { Buffer3[i] = High[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick High if(i == 0 && Time[0] != time_alert) { myAlert("indicator", "MACD Above Above Zero"); time_alert = Time[0]; } //Instant alert, only once per bar } else { Buffer3[i] = 0; } //Indicator Buffer 4 if(iMACD(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, Fast_EMA, Slow_EMA2, MACD_SMA3, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_MAIN, i) > 0 //MACD > fixed value ) { Buffer4[i] = Low[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick Low if(i == 0 && Time[0] != time_alert) { myAlert("indicator", "MACD Above Above Zero"); time_alert = Time[0]; } //Instant alert, only once per bar } else { Buffer4[i] = 0; } //Indicator Buffer 5 if(iMACD(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, Fast_EMA, Slow_EMA2, MACD_SMA3, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_MAIN, i) < 0 //MACD < fixed value ) { Buffer5[i] = Open[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick Open if(i == 0 && Time[0] != time_alert) { myAlert("indicator", "MACD Above Below Zero"); time_alert = Time[0]; } //Instant alert, only once per bar } else { Buffer5[i] = 0; } //Indicator Buffer 6 if(iMACD(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, Fast_EMA, Slow_EMA2, MACD_SMA3, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_MAIN, i) < 0 //MACD < fixed value ) { Buffer6[i] = Close[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick Close if(i == 0 && Time[0] != time_alert) { myAlert("indicator", "MACD Above Below Zero"); time_alert = Time[0]; } //Instant alert, only once per bar } else { Buffer6[i] = 0; } //Indicator Buffer 7 if(iMACD(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, Fast_EMA, Slow_EMA2, MACD_SMA3, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_MAIN, i) < 0 //MACD < fixed value ) { Buffer7[i] = High[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick High if(i == 0 && Time[0] != time_alert) { myAlert("indicator", "MACD Above Below Zero"); time_alert = Time[0]; } //Instant alert, only once per bar } else { Buffer7[i] = 0; } //Indicator Buffer 8 if(iMACD(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, Fast_EMA, Slow_EMA2, MACD_SMA3, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_MAIN, i) < 0 //MACD < fixed value ) { Buffer8[i] = Low[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick Low if(i == 0 && Time[0] != time_alert) { myAlert("indicator", "MACD Above Below Zero"); time_alert = Time[0]; } //Instant alert, only once per bar } else { Buffer8[i] = 0; } } return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Trading Criteria EA trades with crrosing signals strategy has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit,display of trading criteria on chart,works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.EURX - Finally, having found the calculation for the Euro Index - here it is
This indicator calculates and displays the Euro Index and 2 definable moving averages. In order for it to work, the broker must provide prices for all the reference pairs, i.e. EURUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP, EURSEK, EURCHF.
STRATEGY MARKET Tickmill-Live; EURGBP; H4 EA will trade a fix lot as you select and close as per the EA base indicator. ITs work only on Tickmill live broker account. without selected any date to back testmanual trade by keyboard
After looking for many Trading concepts and requirements of my own tried to code an EA. First collected many EA's and tried their codes I re-designed the following codes for my own needs to use for trading. Hope you also find the EA helps you .. Have healthy life and succesfull trades within your life.