Displays Colored Candle Bars for MACD indicator above or below the zero (0) level.

Configurable parameters:

MACD Levels

Email Alert

Audible Alert

Push Notification

#property copyright "MACD Above Below Zero Color Bars" #property copyright "ckart1.simplesite.com" #property copyright "Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <stdlib.mqh> #include <stderror.mqh> //--- indicator settings #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 8 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 3 #property indicator_color1 0xFF2600 #property indicator_label1 "MACD Above Zero" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 3 #property indicator_color2 0xFF0303 #property indicator_label2 "MACD Above Zero" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_color3 0xFF0033 #property indicator_label3 "MACD Above Zero" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width4 1 #property indicator_color4 0xFF0059 #property indicator_label4 "MACD Above Zero" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width5 3 #property indicator_color5 0x0000FF #property indicator_label5 "MACD Below Zero" #property indicator_type6 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style6 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width6 3 #property indicator_color6 0x0000FF #property indicator_label6 "MACD Below Zero" #property indicator_type7 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style7 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width7 1 #property indicator_color7 0x0000FF #property indicator_label7 "MACD Below Zero" #property indicator_type8 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style8 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width8 1 #property indicator_color8 0x0000FF #property indicator_label8 "MACD Below Zero" //--- indicator buffers double Buffer1[]; double Buffer2[]; double Buffer3[]; double Buffer4[]; double Buffer5[]; double Buffer6[]; double Buffer7[]; double Buffer8[]; extern int Fast_EMA = 12; extern int Slow_EMA2 = 26; extern int MACD_SMA3 = 9; datetime time_alert; //used when sending alert extern bool Send_Email = false; extern bool Audible_Alerts = true; extern bool Push_Notifications = false; double myPoint; //initialized in OnInit void myAlert(string type, string message) { if(type == "print") Print(message); else if(type == "error") { Print(type+" | MACD Above Below Zero @ "+Symbol()+","+Period()+" | "+message); } else if(type == "order") { } else if(type == "modify") { } else if(type == "indicator") { Print(type+" | MACD Above Below Zero @ "+Symbol()+","+Period()+" | "+message); if(Audible_Alerts) Alert(type+" | MACD Above Below Zero @ "+Symbol()+","+Period()+" | "+message); if(Send_Email) SendMail("MACD Above Below Bars", type+" | Gann Arrow @ "+Symbol()+","+Period()+" | "+message); if(Push_Notifications) SendNotification(type+" | MACD Above Below Zero @ "+Symbol()+","+Period()+" | "+message); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { IndicatorBuffers(8); SetIndexBuffer(0, Buffer1); SetIndexEmptyValue(0, 0); SetIndexBuffer(1, Buffer2); SetIndexEmptyValue(1, 0); SetIndexBuffer(2, Buffer3); SetIndexEmptyValue(2, 0); SetIndexBuffer(3, Buffer4); SetIndexEmptyValue(3, 0); SetIndexBuffer(4, Buffer5); SetIndexEmptyValue(4, 0); SetIndexBuffer(5, Buffer6); SetIndexEmptyValue(5, 0); SetIndexBuffer(6, Buffer7); SetIndexEmptyValue(6, 0); SetIndexBuffer(7, Buffer8); SetIndexEmptyValue(7, 0); //initialize myPoint myPoint = Point(); if(Digits() == 5 || Digits() == 3) { myPoint *= 10; } return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime& time[], const double& open[], const double& high[], const double& low[], const double& close[], const long& tick_volume[], const long& volume[], const int& spread[]) { int limit = rates_total - prev_calculated; //--- counting from 0 to rates_total ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer1, true); ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer2, true); ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer3, true); ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer4, true); ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer5, true); ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer6, true); ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer7, true); ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer8, true); //--- initial zero if(prev_calculated < 1) { ArrayInitialize(Buffer1, 0); ArrayInitialize(Buffer2, 0); ArrayInitialize(Buffer3, 0); ArrayInitialize(Buffer4, 0); ArrayInitialize(Buffer5, 0); ArrayInitialize(Buffer6, 0); ArrayInitialize(Buffer7, 0); ArrayInitialize(Buffer8, 0); } else limit++; //--- main loop for(int i = limit-1; i >= 0; i--) { if (i >= MathMin(1000-1, rates_total-1-50)) continue; //omit some old rates to prevent "Array out of range" or slow calculation //Indicator Buffer 1 if(iMACD(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, Fast_EMA, Slow_EMA2, MACD_SMA3, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_MAIN, i) > 0 //MACD > fixed value ) { Buffer1[i] = Open[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick Open if(i == 0 && Time[0] != time_alert) { myAlert("indicator", "MACD Above Above Zero"); time_alert = Time[0]; } //Instant alert, only once per bar } else { Buffer1[i] = 0; } //Indicator Buffer 2 if(iMACD(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, Fast_EMA, Slow_EMA2, MACD_SMA3, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_MAIN, i) > 0 //MACD > fixed value ) { Buffer2[i] = Close[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick Close if(i == 0 && Time[0] != time_alert) { myAlert("indicator", "MACD Above Above Zero"); time_alert = Time[0]; } //Instant alert, only once per bar } else { Buffer2[i] = 0; } //Indicator Buffer 3 if(iMACD(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, Fast_EMA, Slow_EMA2, MACD_SMA3, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_MAIN, i) > 0 //MACD > fixed value ) { Buffer3[i] = High[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick High if(i == 0 && Time[0] != time_alert) { myAlert("indicator", "MACD Above Above Zero"); time_alert = Time[0]; } //Instant alert, only once per bar } else { Buffer3[i] = 0; } //Indicator Buffer 4 if(iMACD(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, Fast_EMA, Slow_EMA2, MACD_SMA3, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_MAIN, i) > 0 //MACD > fixed value ) { Buffer4[i] = Low[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick Low if(i == 0 && Time[0] != time_alert) { myAlert("indicator", "MACD Above Above Zero"); time_alert = Time[0]; } //Instant alert, only once per bar } else { Buffer4[i] = 0; } //Indicator Buffer 5 if(iMACD(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, Fast_EMA, Slow_EMA2, MACD_SMA3, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_MAIN, i) < 0 //MACD < fixed value ) { Buffer5[i] = Open[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick Open if(i == 0 && Time[0] != time_alert) { myAlert("indicator", "MACD Above Below Zero"); time_alert = Time[0]; } //Instant alert, only once per bar } else { Buffer5[i] = 0; } //Indicator Buffer 6 if(iMACD(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, Fast_EMA, Slow_EMA2, MACD_SMA3, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_MAIN, i) < 0 //MACD < fixed value ) { Buffer6[i] = Close[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick Close if(i == 0 && Time[0] != time_alert) { myAlert("indicator", "MACD Above Below Zero"); time_alert = Time[0]; } //Instant alert, only once per bar } else { Buffer6[i] = 0; } //Indicator Buffer 7 if(iMACD(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, Fast_EMA, Slow_EMA2, MACD_SMA3, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_MAIN, i) < 0 //MACD < fixed value ) { Buffer7[i] = High[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick High if(i == 0 && Time[0] != time_alert) { myAlert("indicator", "MACD Above Below Zero"); time_alert = Time[0]; } //Instant alert, only once per bar } else { Buffer7[i] = 0; } //Indicator Buffer 8 if(iMACD(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, Fast_EMA, Slow_EMA2, MACD_SMA3, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_MAIN, i) < 0 //MACD < fixed value ) { Buffer8[i] = Low[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick Low if(i == 0 && Time[0] != time_alert) { myAlert("indicator", "MACD Above Below Zero"); time_alert = Time[0]; } //Instant alert, only once per bar } else { Buffer8[i] = 0; } } return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+