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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Smoother levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
The "smoother" is sometimes called Jurik average even though there is no evidence of being that. Hence the name of this one is simply smoother. The indicator is using the method of finding "self adjusted" levels in order to assess trend direction and possible support and resistance levels
Usage :
You can use color changes as signals
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Kirshenbaum bands
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