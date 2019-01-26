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Indicators

Smoother levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
7838
Rating:
(12)
Published:
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Theory :

The "smoother" is sometimes called Jurik average even though there is no evidence of being that. Hence the name of this one is simply smoother. The indicator is using the method of finding "self adjusted" levels in order to assess trend direction and possible support and resistance levels

Usage :

You can use color changes as signals


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