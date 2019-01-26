In “The V-Trade, Part 6: Technical Analysis—Divergence Indicators” in the August 2018 issue of STOCKS & COMMODITIES, author Sylvain Vervoort introduces a modified version of the stochastic RSI, an indicator that was first introduced by Tushar Chande and Stanley Kroll. That indicator applies a stochastic calculation to an RSI value rather than a simple value, and Vervoort’s update provides additional smoothing.