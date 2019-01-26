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Indicators

SVE Stochastic RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
10955
Rating:
(10)
Published:
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Theory :

In “The V-Trade, Part 6: Technical Analysis—Divergence Indicators” in the August 2018 issue of STOCKS & COMMODITIES, author Sylvain Vervoort introduces a modified version of the stochastic RSI, an indicator that was first introduced by Tushar Chande and Stanley Kroll. That indicator applies a stochastic calculation to an RSI value rather than a simple value, and Vervoort’s update provides additional smoothing.

Usage :

It can be used as any similar stochastic RSI indicator


Kirshenbaum bands Kirshenbaum bands

Kirshenbaum bands

Donchian channel - extended Donchian channel - extended

Donchian channel - extended

Smoother levels Smoother levels

Smoother with self adjusting levels

McClellan Oscillator - smoother McClellan Oscillator - smoother

McClellan Oscillator - using "smoother" for calculations