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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SVE Stochastic RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
In “The V-Trade, Part 6: Technical Analysis—Divergence Indicators” in the August 2018 issue of STOCKS & COMMODITIES, author Sylvain Vervoort introduces a modified version of the stochastic RSI, an indicator that was first introduced by Tushar Chande and Stanley Kroll. That indicator applies a stochastic calculation to an RSI value rather than a simple value, and Vervoort’s update provides additional smoothing.
Usage :
It can be used as any similar stochastic RSI indicator
Kirshenbaum bands
Kirshenbaum bandsDonchian channel - extended
Donchian channel - extended
Smoother levels
Smoother with self adjusting levelsMcClellan Oscillator - smoother
McClellan Oscillator - using "smoother" for calculations