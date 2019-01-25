CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Kirshenbaum bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
10365
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Theory :

The Kirshenbaum Bands were authored by Paul Kirshenbaum. Their range is based on standard error as calculated from a hypothetical linear regression line. This range is added to and subtracted from an exponential moving average of the price to produce a top and a bottom band. 

As a deviation from the original, you can chose one of the 4 types of average to sue instead of using just EMA. Averages that can be used are :

  • simple moving average
  • exponential moving average
  • smoothed moving average
  • linear weighted moving average

Usage :

It can be used in a similar way as Bollinger bands


Donchian channel - extended Donchian channel - extended

Donchian channel - extended

Smoother rainbow Smoother rainbow

Smoother rainbow

SVE Stochastic RSI SVE Stochastic RSI

SVE Stochastic RSI

Smoother levels Smoother levels

Smoother with self adjusting levels