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Indicators

Smoother rainbow - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
9422
Rating:
(11)
Published:
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Theory :

Simple indicator that is using a nice smoothing algorithm to display a rainbow. Set the step, price and display options, and that is all

Usage :

You can use it for overall trend estimation based on the slopes of each value


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