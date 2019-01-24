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Indicators

Asymmetric bands oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
6553
Rating:
(10)
Published:
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Theory :

This indicator is using the asymmetric way of calculating the bands instead of using same distance for up and down bands, and then it is converted to an oscillator. One of the 4 possible average types can be used :

  • simple moving average
  • exponential moving average
  • smoothed moving average
  • linear weighted moving average

Usage :

The oscillator can be used as an estimator of the current trend strength


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