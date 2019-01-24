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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Asymmetric bands oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
This indicator is using the asymmetric way of calculating the bands instead of using same distance for up and down bands, and then it is converted to an oscillator. One of the 4 possible average types can be used :
- simple moving average
- exponential moving average
- smoothed moving average
- linear weighted moving average
Usage :
The oscillator can be used as an estimator of the current trend strength
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