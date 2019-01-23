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Smoother momentum MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
MACD is calculated as a difference of two moving averages : a fast average - slow average. And that is about it. This is a completely different version : tit is a MACD of two momentum (fast and slow momentum). Even though the idea is strange, the results are logical and acceptable and can be used for trading decisions
Usage :
It can be used as "regular" macd too - zero crosses or slope direction can be used for signals
PS: for those checking the code - there is a "strange" thing in the calculation. And no - it is not an error :) That way the results are acceptable
CCI - standard deviation based using Hull for prices pre-filteringms-Candle-Index. Indicator of the strength of the direction of the candle.
The indicator determines the index of the direction of the bar prices and the Gap/breaks in them. It is a logical continuation of the ms-Candle indicator.
Smoother momentum MACD with floating levelsAsymmetric bands oscillator
Asymmetric bands oscillator