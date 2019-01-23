Theory :

MACD is calculated as a difference of two moving averages : a fast average - slow average. And that is about it. This is a completely different version : tit is a MACD of two momentum (fast and slow momentum). Even though the idea is strange, the results are logical and acceptable and can be used for trading decisions

Usage :

It can be used as "regular" macd too - zero crosses or slope direction can be used for signals





PS: for those checking the code - there is a "strange" thing in the calculation. And no - it is not an error :) That way the results are acceptable

