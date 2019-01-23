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Indicators

Smoother momentum MACD with floating levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

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993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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This is an extended version of smoother momentum MACD (originally published here : Smoother Momentum MACD)

It has been added floating levels and , accordingly 4 types of color changes :

  • color change on outer levels cross
  • color change on middle level cross
  • color change on slope change
  • color change on zero level cross

Usage :

You can use the color changes as signals


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