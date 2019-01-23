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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Smoother momentum MACD with floating levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is an extended version of smoother momentum MACD (originally published here : Smoother Momentum MACD)
It has been added floating levels and , accordingly 4 types of color changes :
- color change on outer levels cross
- color change on middle level cross
- color change on slope change
- color change on zero level cross
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