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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CCI - Hull pre-filtered - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
CCI (commodities Channel Index) is calculated using mean absolute deviation. This version is deviation from that and is using standard deviation instead of using mean deviation. Also, in ordet to filter out some signals on the cci slope change, it is adding Hull moving average as a mean to pre-filter the prices prior to be used in CCI calculation
Usage :
You can use it as any "normal" CCI, except that it should have far less signals when crisscrossing the zero line
ms-Candle-Index. Indicator of the strength of the direction of the candle.
The indicator determines the index of the direction of the bar prices and the Gap/breaks in them. It is a logical continuation of the ms-Candle indicator.Dual differentiator adaptive EMA
Dual differentiator adaptive EMA
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