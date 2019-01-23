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Indicators

CCI - Hull pre-filtered - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
9762
Rating:
(12)
Published:
CCI (Hull).mq5 (17.02 KB) view
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Theory :

CCI (commodities Channel Index) is calculated using mean absolute deviation. This version is deviation from that and is using standard deviation instead of using mean deviation. Also, in ordet to filter out some signals on the cci slope change, it is adding Hull moving average as a mean to pre-filter the prices prior to be used in CCI calculation

Usage :

You can use it as any "normal" CCI, except that it should have far less signals when crisscrossing the zero line


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