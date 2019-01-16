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Indicators

RSI with on chart SR levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
11851
Rating:
(15)
Published:
RSI (sr).mq5 (15.27 KB) view
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Theory :

This is RSI with on-chart support / resistance levels displayed. The way how it is done is explained in more detail here : CCI With on-chart SR Levels

Usage :

You can use it as any regular RSI and you can use the color changes as signals


The "big picture" example



CCI with on chart SR levels CCI with on chart SR levels

CCI with on chart support and resistance levels

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Trix oscillator with support / resistance lines on chart Trix oscillator with support / resistance lines on chart

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