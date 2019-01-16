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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSI with on chart SR levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
This is RSI with on-chart support / resistance levels displayed. The way how it is done is explained in more detail here : CCI With on-chart SR Levels
Usage :
You can use it as any regular RSI and you can use the color changes as signals
The "big picture" example
CCI with on chart SR levels
CCI with on chart support and resistance levelsCorrected double smoothed Wilder's EMA (extended version)
Corrected double smoothed Wilder's EMA (extended version)
Stochastic with support / resistance levels
Stochastic with support / resistance levelsTrix oscillator with support / resistance lines on chart
Trix oscillator with support / resistance lines on chart