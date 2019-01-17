Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Trix oscillator with support / resistance lines on chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 12123
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Trix oscillator that has an addition of on-chart support / resistance levels. You have two choices for color (and implicitly for SR levels) display :
- on zero line cross
- on slope direction change
Usage :
It can be used as any other Trix oscillator.
Stochastic with support / resistance levels
Stochastic with support / resistance levelsRSI with on chart SR levels
RSI with on chart SR levels
LSTM Neural Network
Long Short-Term Memory Neural Network - for time series analysis.Smoothed WPR
Smoothed Williams percent range