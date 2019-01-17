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Indicators

Trix oscillator with support / resistance lines on chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
12123
Rating:
(16)
Published:
TRiX (sr).mq5 (17.4 KB) view
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The Trix oscillator that has an addition of on-chart support / resistance levels. You have two choices for color (and implicitly for SR levels) display :

  • on zero line cross
  • on slope direction change

Usage :

It can be used as any other Trix oscillator.


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