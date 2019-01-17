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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Stochastic with support / resistance levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The stochastic that has an addition of on-chart support / resistance levels. You have two choices for color (and implicitly for SR levels) display :
- on signal line cross
- on levels cross
Usage :
It can be used as any other stochastic.
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