Theory :

This indicator is a "corrected" version (using dr. Alexander Uhl's method for correcting an average) of Wilder's double smoothed EMA

Also it is adding floating levels to the indicator. That way you have 4 choices for color changes :

change color when outer floating levels are crossed

change color when middle floating level (a sort of a "zero line") is crossed



change color on slope change

change color original to corrected value cross



Usage :

You can use color changes as signals



