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TRIX (fast EMA) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
EMA (Exponential Moving Average) is very well known and widely used indicator. More information on it can be found here : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moving_average. It is used as a building brick for TRIX (triple exponential average (TRIX) indicator is an oscillator used to identify oversold and overbought markets, and it can also be used as a momentum indicator.
This version :
Is using the "Fast EMA" variation (originally published here : Fast EMA) instead of using "regular" EMA for TRIX calculation. That makes it faster in response to market changes than the original TRIX indicator
Usage :
You can use this version the usual way - change of color can be used as a signal
MACD of RSI adaptive EMA - with floating levelsRSI adaptive double smoothed EMA
RSI adaptive double smoothed EMA
Double smoothed Wilders EMASimple Server Clock
A very simple, efficient and non-obtrusive clock for your Chart. KISS compliant! :)