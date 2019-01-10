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Indicators

TRIX (fast EMA) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
10564
Rating:
(12)
Published:
TRIX (fast).mq5 (6.54 KB) view
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Theory :

EMA (Exponential Moving Average) is very well known and widely used indicator. More information on it can be found here : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moving_average. It is used as a building brick for TRIX (triple exponential average (TRIX) indicator is an oscillator used to identify oversold and overbought markets, and it can also be used as a momentum indicator.

This version :

Is using the "Fast EMA" variation (originally published here : Fast EMA) instead of using "regular" EMA for TRIX calculation. That makes it faster in response to market changes than the original TRIX indicator

Usage :

You can use this version the usual way - change of color can be used as a signal


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