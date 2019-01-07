"Hedg System" EA trades with hedging strategy two trades at any given time: Buy and Sell ,works best on 1D time frames major forex pairs .

"Candle Trailing Stop" EA trades with 3 MA's and uses candels for Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works best on 4H time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

"Aouto Adjusting" modified EA trades with 3 MA's and uses candels for Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit and has aouto adjusting lot, works best on 4H time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.