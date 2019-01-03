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Hedg System - expert for MetaTrader 4

Aharon Tzadik
Aharon Tzadik

Aharon Tzadik

3.6 (18)
14 products 90 codes 3 topics 372 comments
Views:
19291
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
HEDG SYSTEM.mq4 (52.09 KB) view
Random_Hedg.mq4 (67.16 KB) view
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 "Hedg System" EA trades with hedging strategy two trades at any given time: Buy and Sell ,works best on 1D time frames major forex pairs .

This EA has 2 versions:

  • Version 2 "Random Hedg " has trailing stop loss and break even functions.
  • Try it on demo first.
  • This EA trades only with the price of open candle!

Inputs

    •  Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
    •  TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money   (values: 10-100).
    • Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
    • TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
    • ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------
    • Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money  (values:true/false).
    • Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-200).
    • Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).
    • --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    • Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-10).
    • MaximumRisk - maximum risk from total margin in %, (values: 0.01 - 0.3).
    • If "MaximumRisk =0" then "Lot=constant"
    • DecreaseFactor - decrease from total margin if you lose a trade.
    • Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 10-100).
    • MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
    • TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 10-100).

-You should optimize this EA every few months and use the exact same  inputs from above .
-You can use it as  hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.
-How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD

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