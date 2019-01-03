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Hedg System - expert for MetaTrader 4
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
"Hedg System" EA trades with hedging strategy two trades at any given time: Buy and Sell ,works best on 1D time frames major forex pairs .
This EA has 2 versions:
- Version 2 "Random Hedg " has trailing stop loss and break even functions.
- Try it on demo first.
- This EA trades only with the price of open candle!
Inputs
- Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100).
- Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
- ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------
- Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money (values:true/false).
- Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-200).
- Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).
- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-10).
- MaximumRisk - maximum risk from total margin in %, (values: 0.01 - 0.3).
- If "MaximumRisk =0" then "Lot=constant"
- DecreaseFactor - decrease from total margin if you lose a trade.
- Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 10-100).
- MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
- TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 10-100).
-You should optimize this EA every few months and use the exact same inputs from above .
-You can use it as hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.
-How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
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