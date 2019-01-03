"Hedg System" EA trades with hedging strategy two trades at any given time: Buy and Sell ,works best on 1D time frames major forex pairs .

This EA has 2 versions:

Version 2 "Random Hedg " has trailing stop loss and break even functions.

Try it on demo first.

This EA trades only with the price of open candle!

Inputs

Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).



TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100).



Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).



TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).



------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------



Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money (values:true/false).



Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-200).



Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).



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Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-10).



MaximumRisk - maximum risk from total margin in %, (values: 0.01 - 0.3).



If "MaximumRisk =0" then "Lot=constant"



DecreaseFactor - decrease from total margin if you lose a trade.



Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 10-100).



MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).



TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 10-100).

-You should optimize this EA every few months and use the exact same inputs from above .

-You can use it as hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.

-How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD