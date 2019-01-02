"Heikin Ashi Trader" EA trades with a strategy based on Heikin Ashi indicator (not visible) and has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works best on 1D time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

"Fractals & Alligator" EA trades with a strategy based on Fractals & Alligator indicators and has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works 1D time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.