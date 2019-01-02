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Libraries

Easy Object - library for MetaTrader 4

Mihail Lagutin
Mihail Lagutin

Mihail Lagutin

4.9 (43)
Use this link to make a personal order:
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=icreator
5 codes 13 comments
Views:
11787
Rating:
(21)
Published:
\MQL4\Include\
EasyObject.mqh (16.29 KB) view
\MQL4\Scripts\
SCR_EasyObject.mq4 (1.08 KB) view
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A simple class to simplify working with objects.

It was like this: 

 ObjectCreate ( 0 , "name" , OBJ_TEXT , 0 , 0 , 0 );
 ObjectSetString ( 0 , "name" , OBJPROP_TEXT , "Hello, World!" );
 ObjectSetString ( 0 , "name" , OBJPROP_FONT , "Calibri" );
 ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "name" , OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 16 );
 ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "name" , OBJPROP_COLOR , clrLimeGreen );
 ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "name" , OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER );
 ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "name" , OBJPROP_TIME , TimeCurrent ());   // * 
 ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , "name" , OBJPROP_PRICE , Ask );             // * 
 // *For moving the object after creation

It became so: 

_( "name" )               // ! name is required
 .type( OBJ_TEXT )        // ! type is required
 .text( "Hello, World!" )
 .font( "Calibri" )
 .fontSize( 16 )
 .colour( clrLimeGreen )
 .anchor( ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER )
 .time( TimeCurrent ())
 .price( Ask );

The result:

Hello, World!

Method names for the most part coincide with standard constants.

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