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Easy Object - library for MetaTrader 4
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A simple class to simplify working with objects.
It was like this:
ObjectCreate ( 0 , "name" , OBJ_TEXT , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "name" , OBJPROP_TEXT , "Hello, World!" ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "name" , OBJPROP_FONT , "Calibri" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "name" , OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 16 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "name" , OBJPROP_COLOR , clrLimeGreen ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "name" , OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "name" , OBJPROP_TIME , TimeCurrent ()); // * ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , "name" , OBJPROP_PRICE , Ask ); // * // *For moving the object after creation
It became so:
_( "name" ) // ! name is required .type( OBJ_TEXT ) // ! type is required .text( "Hello, World!" ) .font( "Calibri" ) .fontSize( 16 ) .colour( clrLimeGreen ) .anchor( ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ) .time( TimeCurrent ()) .price( Ask );
The result:
Method names for the most part coincide with standard constants.
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