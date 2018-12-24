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Indicators

EMA to SMA MACD - on chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
9032
Rating:
(14)
Published:
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Theory :

This version is made to show exactly what is the true nature of the EMA to SMA MACD. What you are seeing is the pure essence of the MACD and it makes it easy to visualize how exactly a MACD (any MACD) is actually calculated

Usage :

You can use color changes as signals


EMA to SMA MACD - extended EMA to SMA MACD - extended

EMA to SMA MACD - extended

EMA to SMA MACD EMA to SMA MACD

EMA to SMA MACD

View the Value in OnCalculate Parameters View the Value in OnCalculate Parameters

This is a utility for beginning indicator programmers, or others, that want to have a look at values provided by OnCalculate and a few other functions. The indicator shows: 1) The most recent value provided with the most recent OnCalculate call. 2) The previous value from the previous OnCalculate call. 3) The first value from the first time onCalculate executed.

Adaptive ATR Adaptive ATR

Adaptive ATR