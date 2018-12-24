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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
EMA to SMA MACD - on chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
This version is made to show exactly what is the true nature of the EMA to SMA MACD. What you are seeing is the pure essence of the MACD and it makes it easy to visualize how exactly a MACD (any MACD) is actually calculated
Usage :
You can use color changes as signals
EMA to SMA MACD - extended
EMA to SMA MACD - extendedEMA to SMA MACD
EMA to SMA MACD
View the Value in OnCalculate Parameters
This is a utility for beginning indicator programmers, or others, that want to have a look at values provided by OnCalculate and a few other functions. The indicator shows: 1) The most recent value provided with the most recent OnCalculate call. 2) The previous value from the previous OnCalculate call. 3) The first value from the first time onCalculate executed.Adaptive ATR
Adaptive ATR