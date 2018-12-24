EMA to SMA MACD

Theory :

The idea comes from another trading platform. They called it differently there, but the name here reflects exactly what it is all about. The idea is simple : we are counting on a fact that EMA (Exponential Moving Average) is "faster" from SMA (Simple Moving Average). That way a "MACD" is constructed using single period (unlike the "classical" MACD that needs fast and slow period average for calculations). The signal line in this one is calculated as a sma

This version is showing how easy is to extend almost any type of indicator(s) with some of the features that MT5 is offering us



Usage :

It can be used as any other MACD type indicator



