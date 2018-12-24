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EMA to SMA MACD - extended - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
The idea comes from another trading platform. They called it differently there, but the name here reflects exactly what it is all about. The idea is simple : we are counting on a fact that EMA (Exponential Moving Average) is "faster" from SMA (Simple Moving Average). That way a "MACD" is constructed using single period (unlike the "classical" MACD that needs fast and slow period average for calculations). The signal line in this one is calculated as a sma
This version is showing how easy is to extend almost any type of indicator(s) with some of the features that MT5 is offering us
Usage :
It can be used as any other MACD type indicator
EMA to SMA MACDAMA smoothed RSI - floating levels
AMA smoothed RSI - floating levels
EMA to SMA MACD - on chartView the Value in OnCalculate Parameters
This is a utility for beginning indicator programmers, or others, that want to have a look at values provided by OnCalculate and a few other functions. The indicator shows: 1) The most recent value provided with the most recent OnCalculate call. 2) The previous value from the previous OnCalculate call. 3) The first value from the first time onCalculate executed.