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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
EMA to SMA MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
The idea comes from another trading platform. They called it differently there, but the name here reflects exactly what it is all about. The idea is simple : we are counting on a fact that EMA (Exponential Moving Average) is "faster" from SMA (Simple Moving Average). That way a "MACD" is constructed using single period (unlike the "classical" MACD that needs fast and slow period average for calculations). The signal line in this one is calculated as a sma
Usage :
It can be used as any other MACD type indicator
AMA smoothed RSI - floating levels
AMA smoothed RSI - floating levelsRSI of AMA - floating levels
RSI of AMA - floating levels
EMA to SMA MACD - extended
EMA to SMA MACD - extendedEMA to SMA MACD - on chart
EMA to SMA MACD - on chart