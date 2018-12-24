CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

EMA to SMA MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
8723
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Theory :

The idea comes from another trading platform. They called it differently there, but the name here reflects exactly what it is all about. The idea is simple : we are counting on a fact that EMA (Exponential Moving Average) is "faster" from SMA (Simple Moving Average). That way a "MACD" is constructed using single period (unlike the "classical" MACD that needs fast and slow period average for calculations). The signal line in this one is calculated as a sma

Usage :

It can be used as any other MACD type indicator

AMA smoothed RSI - floating levels AMA smoothed RSI - floating levels

AMA smoothed RSI - floating levels

RSI of AMA - floating levels RSI of AMA - floating levels

RSI of AMA - floating levels

EMA to SMA MACD - extended EMA to SMA MACD - extended

EMA to SMA MACD - extended

EMA to SMA MACD - on chart EMA to SMA MACD - on chart

EMA to SMA MACD - on chart