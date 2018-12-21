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Indicators

Displays open SL and TP totals - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Conor Dailey
Conor Dailey

Conor Dailey

3 codes 3 topics 25 comments
Views:
27580
Rating:
(17)
Published:
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SL TP Display Indicator

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Scans multiple symbols looking for when the price crosses a pivot point or when xxPoints Near or bounce off pivot then it alerts the trader.

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