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Trend Is Your Friend - expert for MetaTrader 4

Aharon Tzadik
Aharon Tzadik

Aharon Tzadik

3.6 (18)
14 products 90 codes 3 topics 372 comments
Views:
24676
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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"Trend Is Your Friend" trades with 2  Moving Averages and an Engulfing pattern has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.Works well also in a 1 hour time frame.

  • Try it on demo first.
  • This EA trades only with the price of open candle!
  • If you do not want to trade with increasing lot size when you lose  a trade set:"IncreaseFactor=0"

Inputs
  •  Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
  •  TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money   (values: 10-100).
  • Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
  • TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
  • ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------
  • Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money  (values:true/false).
  • Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values:25-200).
  • Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).
  • Loss Index (values: 1.1-2).
  • ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • BarsToCount=Bars To Count (values:5-20).
  • Exit= Close trades if the trend is against you and control draw dwon (values:true/false).
  • Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-1).
  • Lots size Exponent  (values: 1.01-2).
  • IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).
  • Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 30-500). /set value 600 for  Multiple Trades
  • MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
  • TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 50-200). /set value 600 for  Multiple Trades
  • FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).
  • SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).
  • ---------------------CONTROL DRAW DOWN-----------------------------
  • UseEquityStop -(values:true/false).
  • TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-20).
  • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Max_Trades(1-12). 
  • IF YOU USE ONLY 1 TRADE:
  • //////////////////////////////////////////////////
  • USETRAILINGSTOP-If use trailing stop (values:true/false).
  • WHENTOTRAIL-When to trail (values: 40-100).
  • TRAILAMOUNT-Trail amount (values: 40-100).
  • Distance From Candle -Distance From Candle (values: 1-100).
  • USECANDELTRAIL=If use candle  trailing stop (values:true/false).
  • X=2-number of candles (values: 1-100).
  • Enable "Break Even" -(values:true/false).
  • When move "Break Even"- (values: 5-30).
  • How much pips move- "Break Even" (values:5-30).


          -You should optimize this EA every few months and use the exact same  inputs from above .
          -You can use it as  hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.
          -How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD



                Trend Is Your Friend-DEMO

                Pivot Points Pivot Points

                The indicator pivot points consist of support and resistance.

                1MA 1MA

                "1MA" EA trades with a strategy based on one 20 period moving average and has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairs

                Multi Pair Pivot Point Scanner Alerts 2.8 Multi Pair Pivot Point Scanner Alerts 2.8

                Scans multiple symbols looking for when the price crosses a pivot point or when xxPoints Near or bounce off pivot then it alerts the trader.

                Displays open SL and TP totals Displays open SL and TP totals

                This indicator will display the combined values of all stop losses and take profits.