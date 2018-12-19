Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Trend Is Your Friend - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 24676
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
"Trend Is Your Friend" trades with 2 Moving Averages and an Engulfing pattern has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.Works well also in a 1 hour time frame.
- Try it on demo first.
- This EA trades only with the price of open candle!
- If you do not want to trade with increasing lot size when you lose a trade set:"IncreaseFactor=0"
- Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100).
- Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
- ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------
- Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money (values:true/false).
- Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values:25-200).
- Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).
- Loss Index (values: 1.1-2).
- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- BarsToCount=Bars To Count (values:5-20).
- Exit= Close trades if the trend is against you and control draw dwon (values:true/false).
- Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-1).
- Lots size Exponent (values: 1.01-2).
- IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).
- Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 30-500). /set value 600 for Multiple Trades
- MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
- TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 50-200). /set value 600 for Multiple Trades
- FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).
- SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).
- ---------------------CONTROL DRAW DOWN-----------------------------
- UseEquityStop -(values:true/false).
- TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-20).
- -----------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Max_Trades(1-12).
- IF YOU USE ONLY 1 TRADE:
- //////////////////////////////////////////////////
- USETRAILINGSTOP-If use trailing stop (values:true/false).
- WHENTOTRAIL-When to trail (values: 40-100).
- TRAILAMOUNT-Trail amount (values: 40-100).
- Distance From Candle -Distance From Candle (values: 1-100).
- USECANDELTRAIL=If use candle trailing stop (values:true/false).
- X=2-number of candles (values: 1-100).
- Enable "Break Even" -(values:true/false).
- When move "Break Even"- (values: 5-30).
- How much pips move- "Break Even" (values:5-30).
-You can use it as hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.
-How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
Pivot Points
The indicator pivot points consist of support and resistance.1MA
"1MA" EA trades with a strategy based on one 20 period moving average and has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairs
Multi Pair Pivot Point Scanner Alerts 2.8
Scans multiple symbols looking for when the price crosses a pivot point or when xxPoints Near or bounce off pivot then it alerts the trader.Displays open SL and TP totals
This indicator will display the combined values of all stop losses and take profits.