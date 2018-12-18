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Indicators

Pivot Points - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Erdem Bozyel
Published by:
Erdem Bozyel
Erdem Bozyel

Erdem Bozyel

Çıldırtmaya Devam!
3 codes 7 comments
Views:
44743
Rating:
(27)
Published:
PivotPoints.mq4 (18.72 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The code consists of lines created according to the opening, closing, low and high values of prices.


1MA 1MA

"1MA" EA trades with a strategy based on one 20 period moving average and has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairs

Hedging Martingale Hedging Martingale

Hedging Martingale opens two trades of buy and sell together,and uses the martingale method.

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Multi Pair Pivot Point Scanner Alerts 2.8 Multi Pair Pivot Point Scanner Alerts 2.8

Scans multiple symbols looking for when the price crosses a pivot point or when xxPoints Near or bounce off pivot then it alerts the trader.