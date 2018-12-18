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Pivot Points - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Erdem BozyelÇıldırtmaya Devam!
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The code consists of lines created according to the opening, closing, low and high values of prices.
1MA
"1MA" EA trades with a strategy based on one 20 period moving average and has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairsHedging Martingale
Hedging Martingale opens two trades of buy and sell together,and uses the martingale method.
Trend Is Your Friend
"Trend Is Your Friend" trades with 2 Moving Averages and an Engulfing pattern has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.Multi Pair Pivot Point Scanner Alerts 2.8
Scans multiple symbols looking for when the price crosses a pivot point or when xxPoints Near or bounce off pivot then it alerts the trader.