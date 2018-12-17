"1MA" EA trades with a strategy based on one 20 period moving average and has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairs

Try it on demo first.

This EA trades only with the price of open candle!

If you do not want to trade with increasing lot size when you lose a trade set:"IncreaseFactor=0"

Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).

TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100).

Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).

TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).

(values: 10-100). ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------

Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money (values:true/false).

Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-300).

Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).

Loss Index (values: 1.1-2).

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Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-1).

Lots size Exponent (values: 1.01-2).

IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).

Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 30-500). /set value 600 for Multiple Trades

MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).

TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 50-200). /set value 600 for Multiple Trades

---------------------CONTROL DRAW DOWN-----------------------------

UseEquityStop -(values:true/false).

TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-30).

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Max_Trades(1-12).

IF YOU USE ONLY 1 TRADE:

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USETRAILINGSTOP-If use trailing stop (values:true/false).

WHENTOTRAIL-When to trail (values: 40-100).

TRAILAMOUNT-Trail amount (values: 40-100).

Distance From Candle -Distance From Candle (values: 1-100).

USECANDELTRAIL=If use trailing stop (values:true/false).

X=2-number of candles (values: 1-100).

USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN-Enable " break even " (values: true/false).

WHENTOMOVETOBE-When to move break even (values: 1-30).

PIPSTOMOVESL=30-How much pips to move stop loss (values: 1-30).

Inputs

-You should optimize this EA every few months and use the exact same inputs from above .

-You can use it as hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.

-How to perform back test: