Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Hedging Martingale - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 59895
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Hedging Martingale has 5 versions, opens two trades of buy and sell together,and uses the martingale method.
- If the trade goes in the opposite direction after a predetermined number of pips, then it opens another trade in the same direction of the first trade. The process repeats itself until profit is taken.
- By opening a trade only with a new candle it prevents multiple trades, so it is safe to use.
- This Martingale EA can work on all pairs and all timeframes.
- Best timeframe is daily.
- Try it on demo first.
- *Version 1 has trailing stop loss
- *Version 2 has a special way to calculate the lot size
- *Version 3 can Use Equity Stop
- *Version 4 can add lot size or mulitply
- *Version 5 you will have both buy and sell orders at any given time
Inputs:
- Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100).
- Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
- ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------
- Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money (values:true/false).
- Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-200).
- Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).
- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- TakeProfit - TP value of each trade in this Martingale EA (values: 10-60).
- PipStep - Distance in pips which will open a new trade (values: 10-50).
- Lots - Initial lots value, will be duplicated every step (values: 0.01-1).
- Multiply - Multiplier value every step of new trade (values: 2-4).
- MaxTrade - Maximum trades that can run (values: 2-10).
- CLOSEMAXORDERS - Close all orders if there are more than maximum orders.
- MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
- TrailingStop-set a value from 10 to 100 to activate trailing stop loss & take profit, "0" will not activate trailing stop loss.
-You should optimize this EA every few months and use the exact same inputs from above .
-How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
Accelerator
"Accelerator " EA trades with "Accelerator" indicator and has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairs.Moving Average EA
Open and close when fast moving average line cross slow moving average line. Default parameters is for XAU H1.
1MA
"1MA" EA trades with a strategy based on one 20 period moving average and has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairsPivot Points
The indicator pivot points consist of support and resistance.